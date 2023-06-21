Breaking: Terrorists fire on Israeli army post in northern Samaria

Palestinian gunmen on Wednesday morning opened fire on an Israeli army post near Ofra in northern Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

Israeli forces returned fire, and have launched a search for the shooters, the army said in a statement.

No casualties were reported.

Ofra is located about 12 miles south of the Jewish community of Eli in the Binyamin region, the site of Tuesday’s shooting by two Palestinian terrorists that killed four Israelis and wounded four others.

The attack took place at the entrance to a restaurant at a gas station Route 60 located below Eli.

An armed civilian killed one terrorist in a firefight. The masked terrorists were armed with M16 assault rifles. They abandoned one vehicle (knives were found inside) but one fled in a second, stolen, car.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said Tuesday night that forces located and killed the assailant who had fled the scene. The terrorist was tracked down about two hours later by security forces near the village of Tubas. He was riding in a taxi after abandoning the vehicle stolen from the gas station. Dramatic security camera video shows Israeli forces blocking the taxi and opening fire on the terrorist.

The weapon the terrorist used was found in the abandoned vehicle.

Also on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment with Israel’s defense and strategic affairs ministers and other senior security officials at IDF Central Command headquarters, per the prime minister’s office.

The security forces operated during the night in the village of Urif near Nablus (Shechem) to counter terrorism, interrogate suspects and search buildings, and were working to map for destruction the homes of the terrorists who carried out the shooting near Eli.

During the night, three wanted terrorists were arrested in the village and transferred for further investigation by the security forces.