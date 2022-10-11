Ukraine asks Israel to supply it with "LORA" ballistic missiles

According to the assessment of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Lora missile has many excellent tactical and technical features, even superior to American-made weapons, but it is to be hoped that Israel will indeed agree to sell this weapon in the near future.

The LORA (acronym for "Long Range Attack") is an advanced tactical ballistic missile manufactured by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The unique feature of the LORA missile lies in the fact that it has a highly flexible programmed trajectory with the ability to change its flight path to neutralize the enemy's air defense system.