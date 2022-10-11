12:45 PM 05:45 AM EST OCT 13, 2022 JLM 70°F
Ukraine asks Israel to supply it with "LORA" ballistic missiles

While the United States still opposes the delivery of the MGM-140 ATACMS missile, Ukraine has asked Israel to provide it with "extra powerful" LORA ballistic missiles as an alternative.

The Nziv Report 22:30 11.10.2022 2 days ago

According to the assessment of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Lora missile has many excellent tactical and technical features, even superior to American-made weapons, but it is to be hoped that Israel will indeed agree to sell this weapon in the near future.

The LORA (acronym for "Long Range Attack") is an advanced tactical ballistic missile manufactured by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The unique feature of the LORA missile lies in the fact that it has a highly flexible programmed trajectory with the ability to change its flight path to neutralize the enemy's air defense system.

 

Comments
Patsy Webb 16:40 17 hours ago
Israel will have to have the Ukrainians pledge their spiritual life and physical life to the Israeli God, the god of the earth and heavens in Christ Jesus name￼ Then talk of help after praying together
Susan 05:46 12.10.2022 a day ago
What is the US so complacent about Russia, Trump would no what to do!
Suzanne Aladjem 04:19 12.10.2022 a day ago
Next time there is a vote in the UN let’s see if Ukraine votes against Israel again. Go somewhere else for weapons Israel owes you nothing,
Suzanne Aladjem 04:17 12.10.2022 a day ago
No more Israel needs to protect their citizens first, don’t poke Putin there will be consequences Rd negative
01:06 12.10.2022 a day ago
Father God, let not one of those missles created by Your Beloved Peoples in Israel be used in that fake set up war! eXpose that clown for who he Really is and who tells him what to say!
01:03 12.10.2022 a day ago
Not one single one to be sent! Reveal this man! Who he Really is! And who he’s the puppet for!
Jeanne Ferguson 20:39 11.10.2022 2 days ago
Please send them
