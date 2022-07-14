14 Jul, 2022 09:31
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
The Israeli Air Force
Israeli and Greek air forces drill over Israel
Newsrael News Desk 11:00 a day ago

Military says exercise ‘symbolizes important milestone’ in Israel-Greece relations; last month Hellenic Armed Forces chief visited Israel in his first official trip.

Israeli and Greek military aircraft held a joint aerial exercise over Israel’s skies on Tuesday, simulating refueling and mid-air dogfights, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday morning. During the drill, Israeli planes refueled Hellenic Air Force fighter jets, the IDF said.

The forces conducted “advanced air-to-air combat” and drilled other scenarios, according to the IDF.

As reported by The Times of Israel
Image source: IDF

 

# Greece # Israel Air Force # Security
0 /200
Website By