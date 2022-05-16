Will Iran export natural gas to Europe?

"Iran is examining the possibility of exporting natural gas from its products to Europe", a source in the Tehran oil ministry was quoted as saying today, against the background of high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

"Iran is examining this matter, but we have not yet reached a conclusion," Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Majd Tashgani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Ministry of Oil.



Although Iran holds one of the largest gas reserves in the world, this sector is subject to severe US sanctions that were re-imposed in 2018 after Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal.