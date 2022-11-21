03:12 PM 08:12 AM EST NOV 22, 2022 JLM 64°F
In HOT pursuit of the legendary LOST Tabernacle

Experts say that the tabernacle, the first capital of the Israelites after wandering the desert and the spot where Hannah prayed to have a son and became mother of Prophet Samuel, could be at any of three locations in ancient Shiloh. If identified, it would be one of the most important discoveries in modern archaeology.

Newsrael News Desk 01:30 21.11.2022 2 days ago

Biblical scholar and archaeologist Scott Stripling points at the excavation site ahead. Hs excitement is palpable. "What are we looking for here?" he asks, "One of the most important places in history. No doubt it is here somewhere, but have I found it?"

After 100 years of searching by Israeli and international archaeologists, Stripling isn't giving up to solve the great mystery: the location of the lost biblical tabernacle of Shiloh. And although experts agree on the general area where the tabernacle stood about 3,000 years ago, no one knows its precise location. 

Source: Israel Hayom

Comments
Desiree Siefkas 01:51 21.11.2022 a day ago
The ground does not look flat enough or large enough. I suggest to start looking several miles out from Mount Sinai. The Tabernacle was spread far out. The measurements are in Exodus.
G MAN 01:12 21.11.2022 2 days ago
The mormons are polytheist, and ￼are not considered christian, read kingdom of the cults. False gospel , the.pretending to be a Christian church.￼
Phillip Avalos 23:50 20.11.2022 2 days ago
Awesome 🙏🏻🙌🏻✡️✡️🇮🇱🇮🇱
23:36 20.11.2022 2 days ago
History is Great, But listening to The Living Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and The Living 12 Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Is Needed Now!!
