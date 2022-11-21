In HOT pursuit of the legendary LOST Tabernacle

Biblical scholar and archaeologist Scott Stripling points at the excavation site ahead. Hs excitement is palpable. "What are we looking for here?" he asks, "One of the most important places in history. No doubt it is here somewhere, but have I found it?"

After 100 years of searching by Israeli and international archaeologists, Stripling isn't giving up to solve the great mystery: the location of the lost biblical tabernacle of Shiloh. And although experts agree on the general area where the tabernacle stood about 3,000 years ago, no one knows its precise location.

Source: Israel Hayom