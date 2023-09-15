WATCH BREAKING: Several explosive devices reportedly found in a car on the Route 431 highway

Israeli security forces arrested an individual in Ramle driving on Route 431 after it was discovered that he had explosive devices in his vehicle, according to Israeli media.

The road was subsequently blocked in both directions.



*Update*



The Shin Bet is involved together with the Israel Police in the investigation of the bomb explosion in Tel Aviv this morning.

Regarding the arrest made on Route 431 a short time ago, the connection to the incident is being examined.

The investigation of the incident continues.

Shin Bet Communications



*Update*

A senior security official told News 14: "The suspicion is of a more serious incident than currently thought, we may have succeeded in thwarting a terrorist squad that planned to sabotage the holiday in a number of unusual terrorist incidents that we have not yet seen."