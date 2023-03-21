Great news- the UAE-Israel Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will come into effect on April 1
HE Minister Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi: "I’m excited to announce that on April 1, 2023 the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Israel will come into effect – lowering tariffs, opening market access for exporters and creating new investment opportunities in priority sectors.
Our CEPA with Israel promises to push bilateral non-oil trade beyond $10bn within five years, open exciting new collaborations with Israel’s advanced technology ecosystem and pioneer new solutions in renewable energy, agri-tech and healthcare."
Countless opportunities are on the horizon!
Source: Asher Freedom - Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute