Youth soccer clubs play Holocaust memorial tournament

Eight teams representing five countries attended the Walther Bensemann Memorial Tournament in Nuremberg over the weekend. Chelsea beat Italian side Bologna 3-1 in Sunday’s final, but more importantly, all players gained new incites on acceptance, fairness, and reconciliation by taking part in the competition.
Source - The Times of Israel
