Youth soccer clubs play Holocaust memorial tournament
Newsrael News Desk 09:30 01.08.2022 a day ago

Eight teams representing five countries attended the Walther Bensemann Memorial Tournament in Nuremberg over the weekend. Chelsea beat Italian side Bologna 3-1 in Sunday’s final, but more importantly, all players gained new incites on acceptance, fairness, and reconciliation by taking part in the competition.

Source - The Times of Israel

Jesus Manuel 22:56 20 hours ago
Halleluiah! And so the 16th Anniversary 4th day of the celebration of Church Israel, yearly 7/30-8/5, is Tuesday too, to counter antisemitism too. Shalom Israel. Amen אמנ. USAGOP: 100% USMilitary.
