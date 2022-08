i24 reports the Russian invasion triggered the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, leaving over 6.8 million Ukrainians registered as refugees across the continent.

Israel itself has welcomed more than 30,000 Ukrainians, including 12,000 Jews who made "aliyah," or immigrated under the Law of Return which offers automatic citizenship to people with Jewish roots.



