IDF: Units in Gaza eliminate top Hamas commander

The terrorist Al-Mabhouh led unmanned aerial vehicles from launch pads towards the territory of the State of Israel and the IDF forces.

In the Jabaliya area, the forces of Division 162 have eliminated terrorists in short-range encounters and airstrikes in the past day.

In one of the activities in the Rafah area, the Nahal TDF fighters under the command of the Gaza Division, using drones, eliminated an armed terrorist cell that was planning to carry out a terrorist plot against our forces.