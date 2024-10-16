OCT 17, 2024 JLM 71°F 05:07 PM 10:07 AM EST
IDF: Units in Gaza eliminate top Hamas commander

In the Gaza Strip, Air Force aircraft, in cooperation with the 454th Fire Brigade, killed the terrorist Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh, the commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle formation of the terrorist organization Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. 

IDF Spokesperson 16.10.2024

The terrorist Al-Mabhouh led unmanned aerial vehicles from launch pads towards the territory of the State of Israel and the IDF forces.

In the Jabaliya area, the forces of Division 162 have eliminated terrorists in short-range encounters and airstrikes in the past day.

In one of the activities in the Rafah area, the Nahal TDF fighters under the command of the Gaza Division, using drones, eliminated an armed terrorist cell that was planning to carry out a terrorist plot against our forces.

Comments
Soniya Christova 12:55 16.10.2024 a day ago
Glory to God for every eliminated terrorist, tunnel, facilities,mainly their leaders deserved thousands death penalties for every terror attack&every victim God bless&keep IDF
[Anonymous] 04:46 16.10.2024 a day ago
Mazel Tov! A cause for celebration!
