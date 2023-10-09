BREAKING IDF Spokesperson update: IDF has drafted 300,000 reserve soldiers!

The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says Israeli troops have regained control of all towns on the Gaza border.

He says incidents of clashes between troops and Palestinian terrorists in the last few hours have been "isolated."

Hagari says in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council three terrorists were killed by troops; in Be'eri another was killed; in Holit and Sufa another five were killed; and in Alumim four were killed. He says that currently, there is no fighting in any of the towns. "It is possible there are still terrorists in the area," Hagari says.

Hagari says the breaches in the Gaza border barrier will be physically secured by tanks, and supported by combat helicopters and drones.

He says the army has evacuated 15 out of 24 towns on the border, and will continue to evacuate the others in the coming day. Sderot will not be evacuated at this stage, he says.

Hagari says some 4,400 rockets have been launched toward Israel since the fighting started on Saturday morning.



Regarding the draft of reservists, Hagari says the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly, 300,000 reservists in 48 hours."





IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari threatens Hamas's leadership.

"Yahya Sinwar is the commander of the campaign, and is a dead man," Hagari says in a press conference.

"Its military and political leadership, all of its assets, are attackable, and doomed," he adds.