Israel Air Force: Meet Sergeant Chen!

Meet Sergeant Chen, a visually impaired soldier who serves as an education NCO in the IAF

Chen says that although she is half-blind, she taught herself to be independent. She reminds her mother, who fought for her and never gave up. Chen says that her mother taught her everything again from the beginning, just like teaching a baby.

Today she proves that she fulfilled her dream and is also good at it. She shows us that you can overcome any difficulty and make your dream come true with a good attitude and hard work.

We salute you, Chen!