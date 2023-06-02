05:56 AM 10:56 PM EST JUN 3, 2023 JLM 64°F
‘Irreversible Impact’: Over 100 Organizations Urge Universities to Reject Academic Association BDS Resolution

Measure proposed by American Anthropological Association accuses Israel of being an apartheid regime and committing crimes against humanity.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 15:00 15 hours ago

The Algemenier reports that over 100 Jewish and non-Jewish organizations on Tuesday issued a fervent letter urging university leaders to reject a boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) resolution being proposed by the American Anthropological Association (AAA).

The measure, which accuses Israel of being an apartheid regime and committing crimes against humanity, will be considered via electronic ballot from June 15-30, according to the website of Anthropologists for the Boycott of Israeli Academic Institutions (AnthroBoycott). Passing the resolution would make AAA the first major academic professional association to endorse the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement since the Middle East Studies Association (MESA) did in 2022.

“An academic boycott, unlike an economic boycott, seeks to suppress the open exchange of ideas, collaboration, and scholarly discourse,” the letter says. “The AA resolution, if passed, not only threatens the core principles of academic freedom but also poses significant risks to the educational opportunities and experiences of your students and faculty, the reputation of your institution and the inclusivity and diversity of your campus community.”

The letter, drafted by AMCHA Initiative, adds that the boycott would have an “irreversible impact on students and faculty” and that “research has shown a clear correlation between academic boycotts and the incitement of anti-Jewish hostility and antisemitism.” Citing these concerns and more, it called on university leaders to denounce all academic boycotts, dissociate with AAA if the resolution passes, and “implement safeguards” that would prevent academic boycotts on their campuses.

Signatories of the letter include Academic Engagement Network (AEN), B’nai B’rith International, EndJewHatred, National Association of Scholars, StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism, Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Zionist Organization of America.

An overwhelming majority of Middle East scholars support boycotting Israel, according to a survey published in Nov. 2022, which shows that only nine percent of 500 responding experts from the Middle East Studies Association (MESA) and the American Political Science Association (APSA) would “oppose all boycotts of Israel.” 91 percent “support at least some boycotts.” 36 percent also favor “some boycotts” but not against Israeli universities.

Established in 1902 and based in Arlington, Virginia, the American Anthropological Association, which has over 10,000 members, has considered boycotting Israeli universities before. In 2015, a measure similar to the resolution AAA members will vote on in June was defeated by 39 votes, with 4,807 votes cast.

80 major Jewish organizations spanning the American political spectrum signed a blistering letter imploring members of AAA to reject the BDS resolution. Drafted by the Alliance for Academic Freedom (AAF) and The Academic Engagement Network (AEN), it said that Israeli universities “work hard to foster Arab-Jewish coexistence” on their campuses and foster viewpoint diversity, which, it noted, includes “support for Palestinian voices.”

Comments
01:16 2 hours ago
I doubt if they even know what apartheid means. They’re showing their lack of intelligence.
Melvyn Moses 12:52 14 hours ago
All lies Israel respects all it's citizens human rights Arabs are in all walks of Israeli society they are Doctors in major hospitals lawyers,Judges also last Israeli Gov had Arab Ram Party in gov.
Melvyn Moses 12:43 14 hours ago
American Anthropology Association,Israel is not Racist its PA Hamas,Iran which supplied Islamic Jihad with missiles that fired thousands at Israel in May,you should boycott these terrorist States.
Melvyn Moses 12:37 14 hours ago
PA doesn't want peace with Israel only wants to destroy it, no Jew is allowed into any PA territory even by accident,Jews were lynched by Pally mobs when Waze GPS lead Israelis cars wrong way.
Melvyn Moses 12:19 15 hours ago
Disgusting American Anthropologist Association wanting to Boycott Israel,you stand with BDS Arm PA Racist Jew Hating Authority who pay their terrorists to kill innocent Jews in Israel
