IDF arrests 2 more for aiding in Elad terror attack

Troops operate overnight in towns near Jenin, although not in West Bank city itself after death of journalist; 7 other terror suspects detained.
Security forces arrested two more Palestinians for allegedly aiding the two suspects accused of a deadly terror attack in the central city of Elad last week, the military said Thursday.
As reported by the Times of Israel
Image source: IDF
Troops operate overnight in towns near Jenin, although not in West Bank city itself after death of journalist; 7 other terror suspects detained.