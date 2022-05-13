13 May, 2022 02:23
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
IDF Operations
IDF arrests 2 more for aiding in Elad terror attack
Newsrael News Desk 10:00 16 hours ago

Troops operate overnight in towns near Jenin, although not in West Bank city itself after death of journalist; 7 other terror suspects detained.

Security forces arrested two more Palestinians for allegedly aiding the two suspects accused of a deadly terror attack in the central city of Elad last week, the military said Thursday.

As reported by the Times of Israel
Image source: IDF

# War on terror # IDF # Palestinian Terror
0 /200
Website By