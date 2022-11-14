02:11 AM 07:11 PM EST NOV 15, 2022 JLM 58°F
U.S. lawmakers urge world leaders to terminate anti-Israel UN bodies

Congressional Israel Allies Caucus members call on 27 countries to help shutter organizations that exist solely to delegitimize the Jewish state.

Newsrael News Desk 12:00 14 hours ago

In a renewed push of faith-based diplomacy, three heads of the U.S. Congressional Israel Allies Caucus have written to the leaders of more than two dozen countries urging them to vote to shutter two anti-Israel U.N. institutions in a vote that will come before the General Assembly later this year.

The appeal comes as the Palestinians pushed through a draft resolution at a U.N. committee Friday over the objections of the U.S. and Israel calling on the International Court of Justice to issue a legal opinion on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.” 

Source - JNS/Twitter - Image -Wiki

Comments
Aguluz Reneantonio 15:52 8 hours ago
UN evil organización against Israel
Soniya Christova 14:14 10 hours ago
Israel must stop false antiSemitic proganda by islamic tertotists& corrupted media&ask Palestiian authority be forbidden as terrorists criminal unit in racism,deceit,slanders,terror,occupation crimes
12:20 12 hours ago
The World Is Evil Now! It Will Take The Second Coming of The Lord Jesus Christ To Make Things Right For Israel and Remove Satan, and All Evil From This Corrupt World!!!!!!🙏❤️😍🥰🙏❤️😍👍
Tony Pettitt 11:09 13 hours ago
Actually the Palestinians are the occupiers the land belongs to the Jewish people. Everyone knows that the Temple Mount belongs to the Jewish people yet they let the Arabs claim it as theirs!!!!
