Three Arab Women Charged with Plotting Shooting Attack Targeting IDF Soldiers; Ties to PIJ
SHIN BET: Three Arab women from Shechem (Nablus) with ties to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group were charged this week over plans to commit a shooting attack against Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria.
Newsrael News Desk14:307 hours ago
Tahrir Abu Sariya, Maryam Arafat, and Alaa Abu Dhraa were detained by Defense Ministry security guards at the Eliyahu Crossing, near Qalqilya. A loaded makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun was found in the trunk of their car. - TOI