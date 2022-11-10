09:35 PM 02:35 PM EST NOV 10, 2022 JLM 57°F
Three Arab Women Charged with Plotting Shooting Attack Targeting IDF Soldiers; Ties to PIJ

SHIN BET: Three Arab women from Shechem (Nablus) with ties to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group were charged this week over plans to commit a shooting attack against Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria.

Newsrael News Desk 14:30 7 hours ago

Tahrir Abu Sariya, Maryam Arafat, and Alaa Abu Dhraa were detained by Defense Ministry security guards at the Eliyahu Crossing, near Qalqilya. A loaded makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun was found in the trunk of their car. - TOI

 

Source/Photo: Jewish Breaking News

Comments
Alma Deleon 16:53 3 hours ago
They deserve whatever they get.
Manuel Perez 16:45 3 hours ago
Excellent job
Manuel Perez 16:44 3 hours ago
Excellent job
Manuel Perez 16:37 3 hours ago
Yes
La Jun 14:43 5 hours ago
DEATH PENALTY!
Michael Nicholls 14:24 5 hours ago
Rot in jail
Chris Morrow 13:19 6 hours ago
Good job
