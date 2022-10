Liliana Segre was the only member of her family to emerge alive from the Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp at the end of the war. Honored as a senator for life, the 92-year-old is the oldest active member of the house, meaning she will start proceedings.

The Senate's first duty will be to elect a president, who is likely to be Ignazio La Russa - a senior member of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party, which won the most seats in the Sept. 25 election.