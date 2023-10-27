04:21 AM 10:21 PM EST OCT 29, 2023 JLM 72°F
WATCH: Commander of Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion—was eliminated by an IDF aerial strike

Furthermore, the IDF struck 250+ Hamas targets including a terrorist tunnel network in Gaza that detonated the secondary explosions.

IDF Spokesperson 19:30 27.10.2023 a day ago

Madhath Mubashar—Commander of Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion—was eliminated by an IDF aerial strike.

Comments
a person 20:02 27.10.2023 a day ago
Israel 🇮🇱 is forever
Johnandtoni Miller 18:03 27.10.2023 a day ago
See ya wouldn't want to be ya! What a bunch of fucking idiots. Blew him through the front door of hell.
Kingsley Gorman 17:23 27.10.2023 a day ago
I am ecstatic, but how do you know the bastard is dead?
David Wilson 16:41 27.10.2023 a day ago
The Lord God will smite all those who seek to destroy Israel....
16:33 27.10.2023 a day ago
Wipe evil from the face of this earth. Praying for Israel victory.
My Camry 16:31 27.10.2023 a day ago
Wipe the earth clean of these Nazi dreckschweine. And FJB.
