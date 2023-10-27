WATCH: Commander of Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion—was eliminated by an IDF aerial strike

Madhath Mubashar—Commander of Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion—was eliminated by an IDF aerial strike.
Furthermore, the IDF struck 250+ Hamas targets including a terrorist tunnel network in Gaza that detonated the secondary explosions.
IDF Spokesperson 19:30 27.10.2023 a day ago
