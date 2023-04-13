08:28 PM 01:28 PM EST APR 14, 2023 JLM 57°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Body of Italian, killed in Tel Aviv terror ramming, transferred to Italy

Victim’s coffin is flown to Rome after small ceremony at airport with ambassador, Foreign Ministry officials

Newsrael News Desk 01:30 13.04.2023 2 days ago

TOI reports that the body of a tourist killed in a Tel Aviv car-ramming last week was transferred back to Italy on Tuesday.

Alessandro Parini, a 35-year-old lawyer from Rome, was killed Friday when, according to law enforcement officials, Islamic terrorist Yousef Abu Jaber rammed his car at high speed into a group of people on Kaufmann Street, leaving a trail of carnage along several hundred meters and into the adjacent Charles Clore Park, a popular seaside promenade.

Seven others were injured — all tourists from Italy and the United Kingdom.

Parini’s coffin was transferred during a small ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport in the presence of Italian Ambassador Sergio Barbanti and officials from the Foreign Ministry.

It was received in Rome by his relatives, as well as officials including Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Source - TOI/Twitter - Image - Israel Airports Authority

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Barbara Fix 22:35 12.04.2023 2 days ago
Heartbreaking that tourists cannot visit Israel peacefully knowing angry Muslim murderers target /kill innocent people at any time
0/200