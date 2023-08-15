Netanyahu to associates: Not worried about IDF readiness

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not worried about the IDF's preparedness for war amid growing threats by reservists not to show up for volunteer duty over the government's proposed judicial overhaul, including in the Israeli Air Force, Israel Hayom has learned from sources involved in the matter.



Netanyahu communicated as much to his associates following his meeting on Sunday with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



The prime minister summoned Halevi and Gallant after Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said on Friday that while the IDF was still combat worthy for war – as only some damage has been caused to its "competence" by the protesting reservists – the damage was getting "worse and worse with time."

On Saturday evening, Netanyahu spoke with Halevi on the phone, criticizing Bar's remarks and calling on the military to do whatever is necessary to maintain combat worthiness. The conversation was heated, during which Netanyahu slammed the high-ranking officials for "compromising Israeli deterrence" when they are publicly sounding the alarm on military readiness. Halevi responded that he "could not stand idly by" amid declining combat worthiness. IDF officials believe that without a clear statement by Netanyahu that the judicial reform legislation would be off the table, the IDF will continue to see a decline in preparedness due to reservists' not showing up.

Following the conversation, Netanyahu postponed his vacation that was supposed to begin on Sunday to hold a face-to-face meeting with Halevi and Gallant.

Netanyahu's associates said that he arrived at the meeting not worried and remained so throughout. Speaking to Halevi and Gallant, he reiterated his call to do whatever was necessary to maintain the IDF's fitness for war.

Netanyahu instructed them "to maintain the competence and readiness of the IDF in routine and emergency situations for any challenge," according to a statement by his office.

The prime minister, according to the statement, "completely rejects the phenomenon of conditional reserve service."

"All participants in the discussion agreed that political disputes should be left outside the IDF," the statement concluded.



Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters