New Jersey Man Convicted of Receiving Training from Hezbollah

Alexei Saab was trained by Hezbollah’s external terrorist operations component in the use of firearms and bomb-making and gathered intelligence in New York City and elsewhere in support of attack-planning efforts

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that ALEXEI SAAB, a/k/a “Ali Hassan Saab,” a/k/a “Alex Saab,” a/k/a “Rachid,” was convicted today of receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, Hezbollah, marriage fraud conspiracy, and making false statements, following a two-week trial before the Honorable Paul G. Gardephe.

Source: Department of Justice