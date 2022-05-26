26 May, 2022 14:32
Hezbollah
New Jersey Man Convicted of Receiving Training from Hezbollah
Newsrael News Desk 23:00 24.05.2022 2 days ago

Alexei Saab was trained by Hezbollah’s external terrorist operations component in the use of firearms and bomb-making and gathered intelligence in New York City and elsewhere in support of attack-planning efforts

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that ALEXEI SAAB, a/k/a “Ali Hassan Saab,” a/k/a “Alex Saab,” a/k/a “Rachid,” was convicted today of receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, Hezbollah, marriage fraud conspiracy, and making false statements, following a two-week trial before the Honorable Paul G. Gardephe. 

Source: Department of Justice

# Hezbollah # Islamists in America
Karolina De 06:14 25.05.2022 a day ago
ITS TOOO LATE THEIR ARE WAY TO MANY SLEEPER CELLS IN AMERICA. THE DAMAGE IS DONE
Rhoda Wright 03:25 25.05.2022 a day ago
Keep him safe jail & throw away key 🔑 & do not permit him to socialize with the inmates
