Israel Aerospace Industries to participate in Singapore’s IMDEX Asia Naval and Maritime Defense Exhibition

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will exhibit at the prestigious IMDEX naval and maritime defense exhibition (Booth M03), taking place in Singapore from May 3-5. IAI will showcase a variety of its state-of-the-art naval and maritime products, including the Barak MX, a modular air, land and sea defense system, which enables advanced threat management; the Scorpius-N electronic warfare system; and the advanced Blue Spear anti-ship missile. In addition to these products, other defense systems such as the HAROP - loitering munition system, and the STAR-X - 3D surveillance & threat alert radar, will also be presented.

The IMDEX exhibition is considered one of the most important and influential of its kind in Asia, bringing together leading companies in the defense sector with delegations from the armed forces and defense establishments in the region and around the world.

IAI’s President and CEO, Boaz Levy said: “Asia is an important and growing region for us at IAI and participating at IMDEX and meeting with our partners and prospective partners there, provides us with the opportunity to showcase the cutting-edge solutions we have developed. We are excited to share the innovative systems we have developed to address some of the region’s most pressing needs."



Image - IAI