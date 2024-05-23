ICYMI: IDF BATTLE VIDEO: IAF warplanes attacked launch sites in Khan Yunis
The attack was carried out shortly after a launch was detected from the area towards Kibbutz Ein Hasholsha, which fell near the fence area in the south of the Gaza Strip.
IDF Spokesperson 4:20 AM
An Air Force aircraft in cooperation with the Fire Center of the Southern Command attacked a loaded mortar position in the center of the Gaza Strip that was aimed at firing at the forces.
Also, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked rocket launchers in the southern Gaza Strip that were aimed at launching toward the country, after the evacuation of guards who were staying nearby.
Did you find this article interesting?