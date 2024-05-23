In Arab village: IDF soldiers discover ancient menorah engraving

During an arrest operation in Kafr Si'ir near Hebron, the IDF soldiers arrived at a 2,000-year-old fort in the village, as reported by Israel National News.

The ancient fort dates back to when the town was Jewish, during the Talmudic era. On its walls, the soldiers found engraved menorahs.

"During arrest operations in Kafr Si'ir near Hebron, we arrived at the fort of the village, which 2,000 years ago was a Jewish village in the time of the Talmud," described Lieutenant Colonel Maoz Schwartz, commander of Battalion 7007. "On the doorway of the house there was an engraving of a menorah."

Thanking historian Ze'ev (Ze'evo) Ehrlich, who accompanied him on the arrest operation, he added, "Thank you to the amazing Ze'evo, one of the best historians, and the intelligence chief of our Battalion 7007 for 10 years, between 79-89."

Ze'evo explained, "In a home within the heart of the fort in Kafr S'ir, we found two menorahs next to us from the time of the Talmud. Beside them was a plant-like decoration, a half-circle, and a star. We recognize these things from other places."

Source: INN Photo: Courtesy of photographer