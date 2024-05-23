MAY 23, 2024 JLM 74°F 10:27 PM 03:27 PM EST
In Arab village: IDF soldiers discover ancient menorah engraving

During an arrest operation in Kafr Si'ir near Hebron, IDF soldiers discover Talmudic-era menorahs engraved on the doorway of a home

Newsrael News Desk 10:40 AM

During an arrest operation in Kafr Si'ir near Hebron, the IDF soldiers arrived at a 2,000-year-old fort in the village, as reported by Israel National News.

The ancient fort dates back to when the town was Jewish, during the Talmudic era. On its walls, the soldiers found engraved menorahs.

"During arrest operations in Kafr Si'ir near Hebron, we arrived at the fort of the village, which 2,000 years ago was a Jewish village in the time of the Talmud," described Lieutenant Colonel Maoz Schwartz, commander of Battalion 7007. "On the doorway of the house there was an engraving of a menorah."

Thanking historian Ze'ev (Ze'evo) Ehrlich, who accompanied him on the arrest operation, he added, "Thank you to the amazing Ze'evo, one of the best historians, and the intelligence chief of our Battalion 7007 for 10 years, between 79-89."

Ze'evo explained, "In a home within the heart of the fort in Kafr S'ir, we found two menorahs next to us from the time of the Talmud. Beside them was a plant-like decoration, a half-circle, and a star. We recognize these things from other places."

Source: INN    Photo: Courtesy of photographer

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Heather Redden 7 hours ago
Amazing beautiful!! But it is their indigenous land… so it makes total sense, but doesn’t take away from the beauty🌺🌹💐
[Anonymous] 10 hours ago
Wonderful!
Services 808 12 hours ago
Wow, more actual proof !
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Take back your land Israel!
