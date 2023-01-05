Ynet reports that the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at the request of the Palestinians and other Islamic and non-Islamic nations to protest the visit of an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and demand an end to Israeli extremist provocations and respect for the historic status quo at the site revered by Muslims and Jews.
Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Reuters
UN to hold emergency meeting on Israeli visit to holy site
Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour says calming statements that status quo will be maintained not sufficient adding Israel's aggression is not only against Muslim but also Christians
Newsrael News Desk 11:30 a day ago
Ynet reports that the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at the request of the Palestinians and other Islamic and non-Islamic nations to protest the visit of an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and demand an end to Israeli extremist provocations and respect for the historic status quo at the site revered by Muslims and Jews.
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter