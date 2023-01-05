11:22 AM 04:22 AM EST JAN 6, 2023 JLM 50°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
UN to hold emergency meeting on Israeli visit to holy site

Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour says calming statements that status quo will be maintained not sufficient adding Israel's aggression is not only against Muslim but also Christians

Newsrael News Desk 11:30 a day ago

Ynet reports that the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at the request of the Palestinians and other Islamic and non-Islamic nations to protest the visit of an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and demand an end to Israeli extremist provocations and respect for the historic status quo at the site revered by Muslims and Jews.

Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Reuters

Does the article interest you?
Comments
00:15 9 hours ago
“Kangaroo Court” Perfect description Suzanne!!
Jeanne Ferguson 21:47 12 hours ago
Isreal is bless by God who gave the land to the Jews. Visiting a Jewish historical sight cannot be a crime. Praying at this sight by any religion cannot be wrong. Earth belongs to God
Tuin Boon 20:25 13 hours ago
Crazy antisemitic performances again and again
KennyandKim Williams 11:48 a day ago
Israel belong to God God said we will bless them who bless you and curse them that curse lsrael I pray blessing on lsrael in Jesus Christ name 🙏
Suzanne Aladjem 09:35 a day ago
Easy to see the majority at this emergency are all dictators from Muslim countries another kangaroo court
0/200