Miracle in Kibbutz Be’eri: 50 Hostages Rescued Safely, Terrorists Dead

Israeli security forces and residents of the Gaza Envelope were witness to an open miracle in the wee hours of Sunday, less than 24 hours after Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched a war against the Jewish State.

Fifty hostages being held in the kibbutz dining room were rescued by Israeli forces, and the terrorists who had kidnapped them all and were holding them captive were neutralized.

All the hostages were reportedly safe.

Captives being held by terrorists in the western Negev city of Ofakim were also rescued overnight by Israeli forces and reported to be safe, with their captors eliminated.

Throughout the day on Saturday, heartbreaking footage of Jewish men, women and children in the region being grabbed and hustled down the streets by Hamas terrorists and forced into vehicles had raced around the internet.

Israeli forces also restored control over the police station in the border town of Sderot, where Hamas terrorists killed 20 police officers and temporarily seized the police station. At least 10 terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

Tragically, 15 residents of nearby Netiv Ha’Asara were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Israel’s security cabinet decided late Saturday night on operational decisions to “achieve the destruction of the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in a way that will preclude their ability and willingness to threaten and attack the citizens of Israel for many years,” a government statement said.

“We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by a murderous Hamas attack,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Among the decisions made by the security cabinet Saturday night was the decision to immediately halt the supply of electricity, fuel and goods to the enclave.

