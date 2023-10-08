05:33 PM 10:33 AM EST OCT 9, 2023 JLM 74°F
Miracle in Kibbutz Be’eri: 50 Hostages Rescued Safely, Terrorists Dead

Fifty hostages being held in the kibbutz dining room were rescued by Israeli forces, and the terrorists who had kidnapped them all and were holding them captive were neutralized.

Newsrael News Desk 12:00 08.10.2023 a day ago

Israeli security forces and residents of the Gaza Envelope were witness to an open miracle in the wee hours of Sunday, less than 24 hours after Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched a war against the Jewish State.

All the hostages were reportedly safe.

Captives being held by terrorists in the western Negev city of Ofakim were also rescued overnight by Israeli forces and reported to be safe, with their captors eliminated.

Throughout the day on Saturday, heartbreaking footage of Jewish men, women and children in the region being grabbed and hustled down the streets by Hamas terrorists and forced into vehicles had raced around the internet.

Israeli forces also restored control over the police station in the border town of Sderot, where Hamas terrorists killed 20 police officers and temporarily seized the police station. At least 10 terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

Tragically, 15 residents of nearby Netiv Ha’Asara were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Israel’s security cabinet decided late Saturday night on operational decisions to “achieve the destruction of the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in a way that will preclude their ability and willingness to threaten and attack the citizens of Israel for many years,” a government statement said.

“We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by a murderous Hamas attack,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Among the decisions made by the security cabinet Saturday night was the decision to immediately halt the supply of electricity, fuel and goods to the enclave.

Watch: Scenes that stop the heart. Heavily armed Hamas terrorists are going door to door in Kibbutz Be'eri looking for Israelis.

Comments
06:13 8 hours ago
Israel arm your civilians. Give them a fighting chance.
02:06 12 hours ago
Obliterate hamas and all Israel’s enemies from the face of the earth.
Raymond Via 01:53 13 hours ago
Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem and for God's Warrring Angels and Heavenly hosts to thwart any new attacks in Yeshuas Name
Cynthia Glazier 01:34 13 hours ago
PTL!!! God Bless the IDF and GOD BLESS ISRAEL 🇮🇱
Manuel Garcia 01:29 13 hours ago
I thank the Lord for the prompt and effective intervention of the Israeli forces. The He grant you wisdom and strength for the steps the following
01:26 13 hours ago
BH!
Dr. Jose 14:18 08.10.2023 a day ago
We activate the angel of fights in favor of Israel to invade the enemies camp and distroy them one by one in the mighty name of Jeshua!
Dr. Jose 14:16 08.10.2023 a day ago
Shalom be upon Jerusalem for ever amen!!@
Rene Aguiluz 11:53 08.10.2023 a day ago
Israel has all the right to defeat murderous terrorist
11:35 08.10.2023 a day ago
I hope those Israeli citizens in those homes are armed.
charles lafrenie 10:57 08.10.2023 a day ago
Pray for the Shalom of Yerushalyim . Lord gaurd you children. Pour out your HOLY SPIRIT upon all Israel. I ask this in Your
09:28 08.10.2023 a day ago
Lord, Thank you for your divine wisdom, send armies of angels to protect your people! Decreeing the true truth be expose and who is behind this evil attack to be revealed, In Jesus Name, Amen In
09:26 08.10.2023 a day ago
Thank you God for rescues and Your hand of protection for the IDF soldiers and the Jewish people. In Yeshua’s Name! Amen 🙏🏾
09:24 08.10.2023 a day ago
God of Israel neither slumbers or sleeps and Israel shall not be destroyed. 🙏🏾
09:09 08.10.2023 a day ago
Thank You, Lord! 🙏🏻 for Israel & peace to all…
