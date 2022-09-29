Poll from Knesset channel: Likud bloc leads, will need a surprise to form government

Likud: 32
Otzmah Yehudit & Religious Zionists 13
Shas: 8
United Torah: 7
Lapid - Yesh Atid: 24
State List: 12
Israel our home: 6
Meretz: 5
Labour: 5
Ra'am: 4
Likud Bloc: 60
Coalition Bloc: 56
New Arab Joint List: 4
Source: Amit Segel
Poll: As we move into October and have a month until the general elections, it is still difficult to see how a government will come from these elections. Of course, the parties will all be trying to "surprise" the electorate in creative ways. We will have to wait and see.
