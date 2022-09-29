09:25 AM 02:25 AM EST OCT 1, 2022 JLM 73°F
Poll from Knesset channel: Likud bloc leads, will need a surprise to form government

Poll: As we move into October and have a month until the general elections, it is still difficult to see how a government will come from these elections. Of course, the parties will all be trying to "surprise" the electorate in creative ways. We will have to wait and see.

Newsrael News Desk 18:30 29.09.2022 2 days ago

Likud: 32
Otzmah Yehudit & Religious Zionists 13
Shas: 8
United Torah: 7

Lapid - Yesh Atid: 24
State List: 12
Israel our home: 6
Meretz: 5
Labour: 5
Ra'am: 4


Likud Bloc: 60
Coalition Bloc: 56

New Arab Joint List: 4

Source: Amit Segel

Comments
La Jun 16:20 29.09.2022 2 days ago
Removals is coming to the Knesset. Half will be gone. In Prison or Receive the Death Penalty for their heinous crimes
Sherry Lewis 16:15 29.09.2022 2 days ago
Will pray the Lords will for Israel.
Diane Sweetman 15:52 29.09.2022 2 days ago
Wish I understood the system …
C & 15:46 29.09.2022 2 days ago
Been praying YAHWEH's choice Man for Israel's government leaders! 🥰🙏🙌🔥🔥🔥🎉
Patsy Webb 15:43 29.09.2022 2 days ago
I do not know a lot about your elections. I don’t know your parties.￼ or the people that you’re voting on, but I can pray and ask for God’s divine mercy, grace and his perfect will to be done
Vanaly Palmer 15:42 29.09.2022 2 days ago
I don’t understand all the ‘parties’, but God does, and I am praying for His mercy for Israel and the USA
