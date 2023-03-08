Israeli officials alarmed as Iran seeks missile systems from Russia

IH reports that Iran is seeking advanced air-defense systems from Russia, Bloomberg reported Friday quoting unnamed Israeli and US officials who believed the development could narrow the IDF's window for a potential strike on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.



Tehran is seeking the S-400s mobile surface-to-air missile system, which – if supplied – will need only two years to become operational. Experts say it engages with aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles and has a terminal ballistic missile defense capability. Moscow is yet to confirm whether such a transfer will take place.

The military relationship between Iran and Russia has solidified in the past year as Tehran has been providing Moscow with ammunition for its war in Ukraine.

The regime's nuclear program has long been a concern for Israel and the international community. Most recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that its inspectors found enriched uranium to 83.7% at Iran's Fordow underground nuclear site. ;

Iran has been enriching uranium to up to 60% since April 2021, and three months ago began enriching to 60% at a second site at Fordow.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that history has shown that in the absence of a credible military threat or actual military action, Iran will become a nuclear power.

"The longer you wait, the harder that becomes [to prevent]. We've waited very long. I can tell you that I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. That is not merely an Israeli interest; it's an American interest; it's in the interest of the entire world," he said.



Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters