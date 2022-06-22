Shaked arrives in Morocco - Third official visit since normalization

Interior minister to meet with several top officials; plans to create opportunities for Moroccan workers in Israeli construction and nursing sectors.



Shaked, who will be away until Thursday, is due to meet her Moroccan counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Economy Minister Nadia Fettah and other top officials.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry said Shaked hoped to set up channels for Moroccan workers to work in Israel’s construction and nursing sectors.



As reported by The Times of Israel

Image source: Screenshot Instagram