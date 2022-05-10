IDF stops weapons smugglers on Lebanon border

IDF Spokesman: IDF observations recently identified three suspects who approached the border fence between Lebanese territory and Israeli territory near the village of Ajar, in order to smuggle weapons.

During the IDF surveillance, the suspects threw a bag in the area of the 769th Brigade, and continued their journey.

Forces of the 769th Brigade and the Israel Police who rushed to the spot arrested the three suspects and located the bag.

The suspects and weapons were transferred for further treatment by the Israel Police.

The IDF and the Israel Police will continue to act against any attempt to violate sovereignty, terrorism, smuggling and criminal activity on the Lebanese border.