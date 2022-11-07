BBC "Apologizes" for Ignoring Antisemitic, Anti-Israel Content and Errors

A BBC spokesperson said: “We apologize for the unacceptable delay and will ensure formal responses are issued as soon as possible.”

The apology comes more than a year after media monitoring group Camera accused the BBC of “normalizing Jew-hate” in 26 separate instances during its coverage of Israel’s war with Gaza-based terror groups in May 2021.

BBC responses to Israel-related complaints have taken up to a year, with many ignored entirely. In many cases, even when there was an acknowledgment of factual errors, bias, or otherwise, no corrections were issued.

Campaign Against Antisemitism dismissed the apology as “forced.”

