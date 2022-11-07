01:58 PM 06:58 AM EST NOV 8, 2022 JLM 61°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BBC "Apologizes" for Ignoring Antisemitic, Anti-Israel Content and Errors

The BBC has apologized for its years-long record of ignoring complaints about anti-Israel bias and antisemitic in its Arab-language department, the UK-based Jewish Chronicle reported Thursday.

Newsrael News Desk 11:00 07.11.2022 a day ago

A BBC spokesperson said: “We apologize for the unacceptable delay and will ensure formal responses are issued as soon as possible.” 

The apology comes more than a year after media monitoring group Camera accused the BBC of “normalizing Jew-hate” in 26 separate instances during its coverage of Israel’s war with Gaza-based terror groups in May 2021.

BBC responses to Israel-related complaints have taken up to a year, with many ignored entirely. In many cases, even when there was an acknowledgment of factual errors, bias, or otherwise, no corrections were issued.

Campaign Against Antisemitism dismissed the apology as “forced.”

Source/Photo Breitbart

Does the article interest you?
Comments
12:23 a day ago
I’ll be happy if the “apology” is followed up with some house cleaning and firing of those anti Jews in the BBC!
Tuin Boon 09:17 07.11.2022 a day ago
BBC is just “window dressing”. Their Arab language department remains structural anti Zionist and anti Semitic
Pamela Hackner 09:08 07.11.2022 a day ago
Baruch Hashem. That must mean Mashiach is on the way. Never thought we would see the day fir the BBC to apologise.
0/200