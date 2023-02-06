07:22 AM 12:22 AM EST FEB 8, 2023 JLM 39°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING: HAMAS "announces" that it will attack Israel at midnight

While Israel is sending its rescue unit to Turkey in order to aid our neighbors in time of trouble, Hamas is playing its macho game of "resistance".

NEWSRAEL Editor 19:00 06.02.2023 2 days ago

Hamas has released a statement along with a quality graphic in order to threaten Israel that it will attack at midnight in order to take "revenge" on IDF's OP this morning in Jericho in which our female troops in the Jordan Valley killed 5 of their terrorists in a shoot-out.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Michael Sosne 23:06 06.02.2023 a day ago
JEWISH WOMEN ARE the strongest fighters in THE world, no question. Don't under estimate any IDF hero, NEVER
Ellen Sampson 20:33 06.02.2023 a day ago
So Hamas is asking to be attacked at midnight by Israel. Ok Hamas. Are you sure that's what you want? Israel can flatten you at any time.
Sylvain Ubersfeld 20:04 06.02.2023 a day ago
Hamas terrorists are as brainless today as they were in 2007...no progress....hopeless idiots with no support from other arab countries....doomed to stay idiots forever...
Peter Palagonia 19:06 06.02.2023 a day ago
12:01AM
Peter Palagonia 19:06 06.02.2023 a day ago
Well this is convenient. So just have Israel strike fighters in the air at say, 11:45PM and drop the first bomb at 20:01AM.
17:49 06.02.2023 a day ago
The Lord our God has His Holy Angelic Hosts surrounding Israel! Any and all planned attacks will fail!!!
Ken MacKenzie 17:24 06.02.2023 a day ago
Yes great military idea. Tell your enemy when you will attack. Crazy even for enemies!
17:18 06.02.2023 2 days ago
Praise THE LORD GOD JEHOVAH FOR ISRAELS AWESOME LADY FIGHTERS!! We are sooo proud of you and all of IDF♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED BY AMERICA!!🙏🏼♥️♥️❤️
Pamela Hackner 17:04 06.02.2023 2 days ago
Where is the help from Arab countries to Turkey and Syria All Hamas can think of his hatred. They should watch out for Earthquakes in Gaza with all their tunnels the who of Gaza could disappear.
Mark Sanders 17:03 06.02.2023 2 days ago
It makes me feel great to see how those tough guys were killed by chicks! Way to go, Ladies!!!❤️❤️
0/200