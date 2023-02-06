BREAKING: HAMAS "announces" that it will attack Israel at midnight

Hamas has released a statement along with a quality graphic in order to threaten Israel that it will attack at midnight in order to take "revenge" on IDF's OP this morning in Jericho in which our female troops in the Jordan Valley killed 5 of their terrorists in a shoot-out.
While Israel is sending its rescue unit to Turkey in order to aid our neighbors in time of trouble, Hamas is playing its macho game of "resistance".
NEWSRAEL Editor 19:00 06.02.2023 2 days ago
