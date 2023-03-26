Operation Breaking The Wave: 4 More terrorists apprehended

In addition to the three terrorists arrested in the village of Nur Shams, IDF forces arrested a wanted man and confiscated guns, ammunition, and an Israeli military uniform, in the village of Beit Awa in the Yehuda Brigade area.

Also, after searching the scene of the shooting earlier today near the Samarian community of Avni Hefetz, backpacks of the terrorists were found.

The detainees were transferred for further investigation by the security forces, there are no casualties to our forces.

Photo: IDF Spokesperson