IFCJ to send $6.5 million in emergency support to Ukraine’s Jews

JNS reports that the decision comes after a survey of hundreds of Ukrainian Jews commissioned by the IFCJ found that 97% of them expected difficulties in heating their homes this winter due to financial and other constraints. More than half of the current and former residents of Ukrainian cities—including, among others, Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv and Dnipro—said they did not believe they had sufficient warm clothing to survive the cold weather.



Source - JNS/Twitter - Image - IFCJ