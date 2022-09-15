10:28 AM 03:28 AM EST SEP 17, 2022 JLM 79°F
Tel Aviv is second richest city in Middle East

1 out of 10 Tel Aviv residents are millionaires, with only Dubai beating the “white city” in the number of its millionaire residents.

World Israel News 18:30 15.09.2022 2 days ago

Henley & Partners, a firm that tracks global wealth migration, wrote that 42,400 of the city’s inhabitants have assets worth at least a million dollars. Of those, 2,260 are worth over $10 million, 118 have over $100 million, and even a dozen are billionaires. This marks a growth of 7,200 millionaires since 2018.

With a current population of 434,000, this means that just under 10% of Tel Aviv’s denizens are what is known in the investment world as High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI).

