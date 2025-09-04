ICYMI: WATCH: Fox Host Visits Gaza And Proves There Is No Mass Starvation
Bill Hemmer of Fox News travelled to Gaza and saw first hand Gazans
Avi Abelow, Pulse of Israel 2:20 PM
Hemmer spent time at the American backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and reported some surprising findings.
“All this food here will be gone in about 15 minutes,” a GHF worker told Hemmer as the two stood in the middle of several palettes of food. “They’ll all come in, they flood in here, they have bags they’ll stuff the food into, throw the big bag over their shoulder and they’ll head out.”
Hemmer’s reports that he saw no signs of widespread famine and in fact what he saw were individuals of all ages that looked healthy. This blows up the Hamas pushed narrative that there is some sort of mass starvation in Gaza.
Read more
Did you find this article interesting?