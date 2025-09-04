SEP 5, 2025 JLM 0°F 11:31 AM 04:31 AM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Fox Host Visits Gaza And Proves There Is No Mass Starvation

Bill Hemmer of Fox News travelled to Gaza and saw first hand Gazans

Avi Abelow, Pulse of Israel 2:20 PM

Hemmer spent time at the American backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and reported some surprising findings.

“All this food here will be gone in about 15 minutes,” a GHF worker told Hemmer as the two stood in the middle of several palettes of food. “They’ll all come in, they flood in here, they have bags they’ll stuff the food into, throw the big bag over their shoulder and they’ll head out.”

Hemmer’s reports that he saw no signs of widespread famine and in fact what he saw were individuals of all ages that looked healthy. This blows up the Hamas pushed narrative that there is some sort of mass starvation in Gaza.

Comments
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
The French president Emanuel Macron and UK PM claim that Israel 🇮🇱 doing genocide by starving the gazans. Why wouldn't they come and see how much food that there is in Gaza.
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
Prime Minister of Israel 🇮🇱 Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu open a corridor that they will be able to destroy the food.
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
The UN refuse to deliver because because they want to make sure that Hamas will get their share before the gazans.
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
Even reporters from the United States see that the gazans are not starving. There are hundreds of humanitarian aids waiting to be delivered.
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
The best thank you Bill keep safe 🙏
Pearl Ezekiel 20 hours ago
The truth is always the TRUTH
