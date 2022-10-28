01:52 PM 06:52 AM EST OCT 29, 2022 JLM 77°F
Albanian PM: Fighting antisemitism is a core value

For Albanians, fighting antisemitism is a core value, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Monday at the gala dinner honoring Albanians for their role in protecting Jews during the Holocaust, one of the highlights of his official state visit to Israel.

Newsrael News Desk 14:30 a day ago

“During the Second World War, Albanians – both Muslims and Christians – put their human identity first, before their religious identity,” Rama said. “Fighting antisemitism is not just about Jews, but about your own values.”

“This is not just about diplomatic relations between Israel and Albania – which are very strong – but about the deep historical connection of our people. We will never forget the past, and we, as Jewish people, will carry the memory of the Albanians’ heroic deeds for many years to come.”

Source Israel365/ Photo Yossi Rozenboim

Comments
17:26 17 hours ago
It’s really nice to hear a true humanitarian speak the truth!
Mark Sanders 11:41 a day ago
Nice to learn
