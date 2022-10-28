Albanian PM: Fighting antisemitism is a core value

“During the Second World War, Albanians – both Muslims and Christians – put their human identity first, before their religious identity,” Rama said. “Fighting antisemitism is not just about Jews, but about your own values.”

“This is not just about diplomatic relations between Israel and Albania – which are very strong – but about the deep historical connection of our people. We will never forget the past, and we, as Jewish people, will carry the memory of the Albanians’ heroic deeds for many years to come.”

Source Israel365/ Photo Yossi Rozenboim