About 38,000 immigrants from around the world have immigrated to Israel since the previous Independence Day, the Jewish Agency said today (Sunday).

This is a record of two decades of immigration to Israel, due in part to the wave of immigrants who arrived in Israel following the war in Ukraine.

Thousands more immigrants from dozens of countries immigrated this year in the shadow of the Corona crisis, which increased interest in immigration to Israel.

Photo: David Salam - The Jewish Agency