A year after the massacre, last Be'eri residents leave the hotels they were evacuated to

Israel National News: Nearly 13 months after the October 7 massacre, the last residents of Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the hardest-hit communities that dark morning, have left the hotels in which they have stayed for more than a year since their community was targeted along with much of the Gaza envelope in the Hamas massacre.

The residents join the hundreds who have already moved to the temporary residential neighborhood that was built for them next to Kibbutz Hatzerim.

Currently, about 700 Be'eri residents live in Kibbutz Hatzeri, with 60 more soon to join them. About 100 have moved back to Be'eri, and about 240 more are living in temporary residences throughout the country.

Be'eri resident Alon Efrat said, "After almost 400 days in the temporary home at the hotel at the Dead Sea, we are moving to a temporary house for a longer period on the premises, and from there - back to Be'eri, my childhood home where my children will also grow up. With a little more patience and remaining as strong as possible - this has been our way in the last year, now and forever."

Another Be'er' resident, Gal Cohen, added, added: "In addition to all the dear ones we lost on October 7, and those whose return we await, our community also has to deal with the dispersion of its members in different parts of the country. Despite this, we maintain a close relationship with each and every member, wherever they choose to be, take care of their needs, and ensure their safety.

It is our cohesion at the administrative and personal level that helps us to overcome the challenges together.

Source: INN Photo: Courtesy