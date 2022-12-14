New program to help immigrants with disabilities make Aliyah

INN reports that a new joint initiative was established in cooperation with the Jewish Agency for Israel, Israel’s Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, together with the Nefesh B’Nefesh and Qualita Aliyah organizations, to assist new Olim to receive recognition from the appropriate welfare offices prior to their Aliyah enabling immediate servicing upon their move to Israel.



This breakthrough will also enable Olim with disabilities to better understand the services and resources that would be available to them immediately upon their Aliyah and ease their acclimation accordingly.



Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Flash90