Ron Dermer lays out priorities, including ensuring that ‘evil regime in Tehran’ can’t destroy Israel

Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. and native of Miami Beach, was honored, along with his wife, on Tuesday night by the International March of the Living.

He said that his ministry’s top priority will be to ensure that the “evil regime in Tehran, which openly calls and actively works to destroy the one and only Jewish state, [does] not achieve that goal.”

In a rare bipartisan showing, David Friedman, who served as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, and the Biden administration’s Ambassador Tom Nides will be jointly leading this year’s International March of the Living trip to Poland on Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).

Dermer asked “What is the lesson of the Holocaust to the Jews? Is the lesson that we have to teach tolerance? Did we need 6 million to die to teach tolerance?”

He answered, “We didn’t need the Holocaust to teach tolerance. The lesson of the Holocaust is that the Jewish people need power.”