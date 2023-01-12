02:22 AM 07:22 PM EST JAN 13, 2023 JLM 47°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Ron Dermer lays out priorities, including ensuring that ‘evil regime in Tehran’ can’t destroy Israel

Israel's new strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, tells International March of the Living gala attendees that Israel “will be the most important ally of the United States in the 21st century.”

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 08:30 18 hours ago

Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. and native of Miami Beach, was honored, along with his wife, on Tuesday night by the International March of the Living. 

He said that his ministry’s top priority will be to ensure that the “evil regime in Tehran, which openly calls and actively works to destroy the one and only Jewish state, [does] not achieve that goal.”

In a rare bipartisan showing, David Friedman, who served as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, and the Biden administration’s Ambassador Tom Nides will be jointly leading this year’s International March of the Living trip to Poland on Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).
Dermer asked “What is the lesson of the Holocaust to the Jews? Is the lesson that we have to teach tolerance? Did we need 6 million to die to teach tolerance?”
He answered, “We didn’t need the Holocaust to teach tolerance. The lesson of the Holocaust is that the Jewish people need power.”

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Tuin Boon 17:20 7 hours ago
Am israel chai
Peter Palagonia 12:01 12 hours ago
I'll give you guys a heads up: I am betting huge, Bibi will strike Iran within the next 12 months. In no way shape or form is he going to wait 2 or 3 years like a previous admin suggested.
Rhoda Wright 10:52 14 hours ago
Yes ! Most definitely ! But beware of Biden ! And his party
Jeanne Ferguson 09:39 15 hours ago
💯 Percent, God bless Isreal 🙏
0/200