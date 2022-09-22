Possible terror attack stopped outside the Ben-Gurion International Airport

Airport security guards noticed a vehicle moving suspiciously at one of the gates of the Israel National Highway tonight around 01:00 while overtaking vehicles at speed in a way that endangers their safety.

The guards responded with determination to stop the danger until the stolen vehicle was stopped, and the suspect was caught hiding.

The security guards and police officers arrested the suspect - from Ramallah in his 30s for investigation in the area, and according to its findings, he will be brought this morning to a hearing at the High Court with a request to extend his detention.

Photo: Flash90