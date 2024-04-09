Israel’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Meets with US Special Presidential Envoy

They discussed the efforts to return the hostages and the American assistance to this end.

Coordinator Hirsch thanked his counterpart for the cooperation and the American commitment to the effort to return the hostages.

Later this evening Hirsch is due to meet with British Hostages and Missing Coordinator Sir Charles Hay and with the team of the German Hostages and Missing Coordinator.

Austrian Hostages and Missing Coordinator Peter Tieffenthal is due to arrive in Israel tomorrow.