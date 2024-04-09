APR 10, 2024 JLM 58°F 04:53 PM 09:53 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Meets with US Special Presidential Envoy

Israel’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch Monday evening met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, his deputy Steven Gillen and their team, at the hostages’ HQ in Tel Aviv.

TPS News Agency 09.04.2024

They discussed the efforts to return the hostages and the American assistance to this end.

Coordinator Hirsch thanked his counterpart for the cooperation and the American commitment to the effort to return the hostages.

Later this evening Hirsch is due to meet with British Hostages and Missing Coordinator Sir Charles Hay and with the team of the German Hostages and Missing Coordinator.

Austrian Hostages and Missing Coordinator Peter Tieffenthal is due to arrive in Israel tomorrow.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
I think I like you Steve because that was my sediments
Steve Jensen 08:45 09.04.2024 a day ago
Too many “thank yous” to the US representatives from the Israeli representatives. The real situation should have been: “Tell Biden to go fuck himself”.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration Hezbollah The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews