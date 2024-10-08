ICYMI: WATCH: Rare Hebrew relic from First Temple uncovered in Jerusalem

An extremely rare and unusual stone seal from the First Temple period, about 2,700 years old, bearing a name inscribed in paleo-Hebrew script and a winged figure, was recently discovered near the Southern Wall of the Temple Mount during the excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and the City of David organization.

“The seal, made of black stone, is one of the most beautiful ever discovered in excavations in ancient Jerusalem, and is executed at the highest artistic level,” said Dr. Yuval Baruch and Navot Rom, excavation directors from the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The relic, which was engraved with mirror writing, served its owner both as an amulet and for legally signing documents and certificates.

It has a convex cut on either side, and a hole drilled through its length, so that it could be strung onto a chain and be worn around the neck.

In its center a figure is depicted in profile, possibly a king, with wings; wearing a long, striped shirt, and striding towards the right.

The figure has a mane of long curls covering the nape of the neck, and on its head is a hat – or a crown.

The figure raises one arm forward, with an open palm; perhaps to suggest some object it is holding. On both sides of the figure a name is engraved in paleo-Hebrew script – “LeYehoʼezer ben Hoshʼayahu”.

According to , who studied the seal, “This is an extremely rare and unusual discovery,” said Israel Antiquities Authority Archaeologist and Assyriologist Dr. Filip Vukosavović.

“This is the first time that a winged ‘genie’ – a protective magical figure – has been found in Israeli and regional archaeology. Figures of winged demons are known in the Neo-Assyrian art of the 9th-7th Centuries BCE, and they were considered a kind of protective demon.”



Image -Eliyahu Yanai, City of David