WATCH: Archaeologist excited by recent finds in ancient Shiloh, Biblical site of Ark, Tabernacle

Several years ago, CBN News first reported on exciting discoveries from the excavation site at ancient Shiloh.

Newsrael News Desk 03:30 10.08.2023 a day ago

The book of Judges in the Bible tells us Shiloh was a significant place in the history of the Israelites when they came into the Promised Land. 

Today, more discoveries are emerging from the archaeological site that continue to bring the Bible to life.

CBN's Chris Mitchell has the story.

