Ted Cruz tweets against Biden forcing Israel to accept Hezbollah demands

It is in times of troubles when you know who your real friends are. Thank you, Ted, we in Israel are 100% with the people of the USA!

Newsrael News Desk 03:30 a day ago

Ted Cruz on his Twitter account:

"I am deeply troubled that Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies to hand over their territory to the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah. Another topic for the next Republican Congress to investigate."

Comments
Gary Rush 01:45 21 hours ago
JOE BIDEN'S DAY IS COMING SOON,ALMIGHTY GOD HAS YOUR NUMBER, COS 1 DAY YOU'LL STAND BEFORE THE JUDGEMENT SEAT OF CHRIST TO PAY FOR YOUR TREATMENT OF HIS PPL "ISRAEL"
James Shupp 01:05 a day ago
Hell no God will pour out raft on separate his land on who ever involved in on it
Tony Pettitt 01:02 a day ago
Biden needs to be impeached before he starts a new World War lll. He’s dangerous to the whole world not just the U.S.
John Ross 00:36 a day ago
Piece of shit Biden the Jew hater!! Fuck him and his dementia!! Without Israel the US would have no intel.. Biden god will bury you
00:36 a day ago
I would say impeach him but the person that would take his place would be just as bad if more
