Ted Cruz tweets against Biden forcing Israel to accept Hezbollah demands

Ted Cruz on his Twitter account:
"I am deeply troubled that Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies to hand over their territory to the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah. Another topic for the next Republican Congress to investigate."
It is in times of troubles when you know who your real friends are. Thank you, Ted, we in Israel are 100% with the people of the USA!
