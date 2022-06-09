Graffiti at Jerusalem Holocaust Museum: "Zionists are Nazi's"

Police announced this morning (Wednesday) that an investigation has been opened following abusive graffiti discovered at the Holocaust Museum on Mount Zion in Jerusalem.



The inscriptions were located this morning. They include expressions of profanity and hatred. Most were written using a marker on a tin, tombstone, wall, drinking machine, and more, throughout the museum. One of the tombstones in the museum reads: "The Zionists made the Holocaust," and another inscription: "Zionists = Nazis."



As reported by N12