9 Jun, 2022 08:44
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Antisemitism
Graffiti at Jerusalem Holocaust Museum: "Zionists are Nazi's"
Newsrael News Desk 11:00 a day ago

Police announced this morning (Wednesday) that an investigation has been opened following abusive graffiti discovered at the Holocaust Museum on Mount Zion in Jerusalem.

The inscriptions were located this morning. They include expressions of profanity and hatred. Most were written using a marker on a tin, tombstone, wall, drinking machine, and more, throughout the museum. One of the tombstones in the museum reads: "The Zionists made the Holocaust," and another inscription: "Zionists = Nazis."

As reported by N12

# Anti-Semitism # Jerusalem
0 /200
Website By