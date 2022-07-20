Netanyahu meets British MPs and Home Sec. Patel in London

This morning, Netanyahu spoke at the British Research Institute, which is considered a site for "policy exchange", to talk about economic, foreign policy and security issues. He later met with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Netanyahu met with members of parliament from the Conservative Party with whom he discussed the importance of their strong support for Israel and their important position supporting the British Jewish community and against antisemitism.

Netanyahu also met with Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely.

Source:INN

Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account:

"I continue today with my official visit to London. I had excellent working meetings with the UK Home Secretary, Patel Patel, and with the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadim Zahawi. Thank you for their tremendous support for Israel!"