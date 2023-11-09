In a building in the heart of the Sheik Radwan residential neighborhood in the north of the Gaza Strip and near schools, IDF soldiers located a site for the production and storage of remotely manned aircraft and a weapon belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas.
WATCH: IDF found a UAV factory in a residential building, right next to a children's bedroom
The IDF found a Hamas tunnel entrance placed near a kindergarten in northern Gaza on Thursday.
IDF Spokesperson 17:30 09.11.2023 a day ago
