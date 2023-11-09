10:40 PM 03:40 PM EST NOV 10, 2023 JLM 61°F
WATCH: IDF found a UAV factory in a residential building, right next to a children's bedroom

The IDF found a Hamas tunnel entrance placed near a kindergarten in northern Gaza on Thursday.

IDF Spokesperson 17:30 09.11.2023 a day ago

In a building in the heart of the Sheik Radwan residential neighborhood in the north of the Gaza Strip and near schools, IDF soldiers located a site for the production and storage of remotely manned aircraft and a weapon belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas.

Comments
19:12 an hour ago
The palestinian “story”, is nothing but a lie. They have one aim, to destroy all the Jewish people. Hamas must be destroyed for all peoples sake. I’m
08:00 13 hours ago
Palestinians are complicit. No more about what victims they are. They teach their children to kill Jews. Their god is a demon. This is a spiritual war as well and they will lose as God has never lost.
Simone Anita 17:57 09.11.2023 a day ago
Level this doomed piece of Jewish Real Estate annex, rebuild and return it back to the people of Israel
Pete Pala 17:42 09.11.2023 a day ago
Yeah real heroes HAMAS.
Yossi Cohen 17:26 09.11.2023 a day ago
Too bad they didn’t use their potentials to build a life & community for their people and contribute to the world in a productive way. All that money to build a terror machine. They will now be buried
lonestar Dove 16:28 09.11.2023 a day ago
Barbaric savages.
Johnandtoni Miller 16:05 09.11.2023 a day ago
They place no value on life. It doesn't matter who's life. They are a possessed people. Maybe that's why they love 500lb herpes infested virgins dumping in there faces. That explains everything.
15:41 09.11.2023 a day ago
Israel 🇮🇱 kill Hamas and Isabula 🐀 and restore this land to its original. Which was tow thousand years ago.this is the time. My prayers with you 🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🙏🙏❤️❤️
15:34 09.11.2023 a day ago
Israel 🇮🇱 kill all the Hamas!! Don’t even live one Hamas is a cancer ♋️
