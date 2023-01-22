Israel Regulus Cyber launches Ring - Counter-drone/ UAS system

Israeli Regulus Cyber, an expert in software-based GPS/ GNSS security, announced last week the launching the first fully-operational, small-form-factor counter-UAS system using unique GNSS manipulation technology to defeat all UAS threats, including swarms, multi-direction attacks, dark drones, manually-piloted drones and 4G/5G drones.

In a timely development given the use of drones to attack tanks in the current conflict, this groundbreaking Ring system uses proprietary, combat-proven GNSS manipulation to take control of the drone and deflect, hold or crash it, or force it to land. Whilst jamming requires several RF channels to be jammed to be successful, and can therefore inadvertently affect various other systems in the surrounding area, the GPS-disruption approach can be used to target and neutralize a single threat, or unlimited threats simultaneously, using very low-power transmission on a single channel, assuring low collateral damage only on the GNSS channel.



Image - Courtesy Regulus Cyber